Девушка дня Instagram: модель с изящной фигурой Софи Уилсон

Софи Уилсон https://www.instagram.com/sophh.wilson/
Софи Уилсон – модель и блогер из Гавайи. Девушка сотрудничает с модельными агентствами, и снимается в рекламных кампаниях купальников и нижнего белья.
Уилсон много путешествует, любит заниматься серфингом, и делится с подписчиками снимками своей загорелой фигуры.