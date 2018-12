Мадонна показала, как выглядела голой в 19 лет

View this post on Instagram

I am 19. Living in NYC ?. A student at Martha Graham School of Dance. ❌ I modeled For Art Schools around the city to pay the rent. Painting, Drawing and Photography classes. Many of these photos were sold to Playboy and Penthouse when I became famous. The Photographer’s. Exploited Me and then the Patriarchy tried to Shame me for Being Naked. I told the Press "i Was Not Ashamed" and this became headline news. And this turned into A collaboration between Warhol and Haring! ?. I am the proud owner of 4 of these paintings. Given to me later. as a wedding gift. ?. You cannot stop Art by trying to Shame it. Creation always wins. ? #lifeisacircle #art #dance #music #life #creation