Макгрегор пожертвовал внушительную сумму службам спасения

Happy 1st birthday to @properwhiskey!!! What a journey it has been so far! We are now in 8 countries to date, with many more planned for 2020! I am so thankful to you all for your support and love of PROPER No. TWELVE! I also want to thank the fine Irish women and men who have worked so diligently at the distillery and beyond…what an amazing team we have! When we started this business, something very important to me was to give back. For every case we sell, my company donates $5 up to 1 million dollars per year to first responders. I am very proud to announce that we have already hit the 1 million dollar mark! This is all thanks to you! Our fans! Thank you all ❤️ In the New Year, we will begin donating the first million dollars to first responder organizations. My team is vetting it all out now to be sure it goes into the proper hands. Thank you all for the support! Sláinte #ONEFORALL @properwhiskey

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:08am PST