Канадская футболистка напомнила о себе эротичными фото

24 июля 2019, 01:53

Лорен Сессельман радует поклонников откровенными фотографиями в Инстаграм.

Лорен Сессельманн
Лорен Сессельманн / Инстаграм

В женской футбольной сборной Канады играет одна из самых сексуальных футболисток планеты - Лорен Сессельман.

В детстве Лорен активно играла в баскетбол, а футбол был для нее увлечением. Поступив в университет Пердью, девушка начала активно заниматься футболом и преуспела в этом деле. Позже она представляла Канаду на чемпионате мира 2015 года, а в 2018 году на Олимпиаде стала обладателем бронзовой медали.

Кроме этого, футболистка занимается бизнесом - владеет сетью фитнес-клубов, которые приносят ей неплохой доход.

Лорен - большая любительница селфи, и часто любит себя фотографировать. 

Ее поклонники всегда в восторге и с нетерпением ждут новых фотографий сексуальной футболистки.

"Be The Role Model You Needed When You Were Younger" ❤️❤️ After I retired from playing Pro my purpose became more clear...helping & mentoring our youth as well as players that wanted to go pro. I have had the incredible opportunity to continue to play with @sc_blue_heat_fc (because I still find the need to slide tackle?) as well as getting the opportunity to play and chat with upcoming superstars. In this picture I think all 3 of their ages equal mine?? but it’s a testament to how extremely talented these players are and how bright their futures are, playing against & with some of the most exceptional college standouts, pro’s & washed up pro’s like myself? Ages 13, 14, *I will not say, & 16....can you believe it?! (They are so young they don’t even have IG) And Alyssa our amazing 14yr old scored 2 goals this past weekend to help us beat the #1 team and put us tied for 1st. Remember these names....Giselle, Alyssa & Angie...because you will be seeing them on the World’s Stage someday❤️❤️❤️ Honored to be able to share my insight & experience & help athletes reach their full potential, SHINE & leave their mark❤️❤️ Excited to be launching my mentorship program that Ive been working on for awhile now and can’t wait to show you what we have planned...we might be coming to your city soon??????⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #mentor #youth #build #soccer #futbol #superstar #scblueheat #uws #brighterfuture #rolemodel

Публикация от Lauren Sesselmann (@lsesselmann)

Главред сделал вам подборку откровенных фото канадской Месси, как ее любя называют поклонники.

Лорен Сессельман
Лорен Сессельман / Инстаграм

Лорен Сессельман
Лорен Сессельман / Инстаграм
Лорен Сессельман
Лорен Сессельман / Инстаграм
Лорен Сессельман
Лорен Сессельман / Инстаграм
Лорен Сессельман
Лорен Сессельман / Инстаграм

Напомним, недавно своих поклонников порадовала селфи российская фигуристка Евгения Медведева. 

Сборная Канады новости футбола новости спорта Лорен Сессельман
