Елизавета II сделала свой первый пост в Instagram, рассказав о своем удовольствии

8 марта 2019, 19:31

Всего за первый час запись собрала более 22 тысяч лайков

Елизавета
Елизавета II сделала свой первый пост в Instagram / Фото: The Royal Family//Facebook

Королева Великобритании Елизавета II впервые сделала пост в Instagram.

Всего за первый час запись собрала более 22 тысяч лайков, а на данный момент у нее уже почти 244 тыс. лайков.

"Сегодня я имела удовольствие узнать об обучении детей компьютерному кодированию. Я считаю уместным опубликовать этот пост в Instagram, находясь в Музее науки, который долгое время отстаивает технологии, инновации и вдохновляет следующие поколения изобретателей", – написала 92-летняя Елизавета II.

Ранее Елизавета II ужаснула сеть "фиолетовой" рукой. Поданные королевы обеспокоены состоянием ее здоровья.

А в середине января супруг королевы Елизаветы II перевернулся на автомобиле. 97-летний герцог сам находился за рулем, но чудом не пострадал.

Instagram Елизавета II
