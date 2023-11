Когда нужно сажать тюльпаны: простой лайфхак для невероятного урожая цветов

IT IS TIME! Get those Tulips, Narcissus, Fritillaries, Crocus, Allium - and all the other spring bulbs in the ground NOW! We’ve been waiting for temperatures to drop consistently below 10c at night, so as long as you live in an area where that’s the case, there’s nothing stopping you - Except the chore of actually planting them…. And for those tight on time, don’t worry, you’ve the whole of November and December to get it done.