Как отмыть всю кухню за считанные минуты: женщина показала чудо-средство

@mama_mila_ 3 cleaning hacks that will change the way you clean your kitchen ?? which one will you try first? 1. Rid musty dishwasher odours by sprinkling baking soda on the base before running it on the hottest cycle 2. Buff a thin layer of baby oil into stainless steel to keep it shining for months 3. Mix 1/2 cup warm water, 1/4 cup white vinegar + 1/4 cup lemon juice. This acidic mix is powerful at cutting through tough kitchen grease + grime all around your kitchen #cleantok#kitchencleaning#kitchenhacks#cleaninghacks♬ original sound - gratifyofficial